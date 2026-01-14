1/14/26: Light Drizzle and 44°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with the temperature registering at 43.7°F and wind speeds reaching up to 15 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today observed a peak temperature near 47.5°F and as the day progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27.7°F tonight. Following today’s light drizzle and occasional sightings of slight snowfall, wind speeds are anticipated to remain high, capping at about 16.5 mph tonight. The sky will clear as the precipitation chance dramatically decreases to just 3%.

Looking ahead, residents should prepare for a chilly but clear evening. The drop in temperature and clearing skies could lead to frosty conditions overnight and into early tomorrow. Ensure protective measures for outdoor plants and sensitive infrastructure are in place to handle these colder temperatures.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 28°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 73% chance · 0.23 in Now 44°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 47°F 28°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast Friday 49°F 26°F Rain: slight Saturday 37°F 25°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 20°F Overcast Monday 36°F 22°F Overcast Tuesday 32°F 15°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email