1/14/26: Light Drizzle and 44°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 15 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a light drizzle with the temperature registering at 43.7°F and wind speeds reaching up to 15 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today observed a peak temperature near 47.5°F and as the day progresses, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27.7°F tonight. Following today’s light drizzle and occasional sightings of slight snowfall, wind speeds are anticipated to remain high, capping at about 16.5 mph tonight. The sky will clear as the precipitation chance dramatically decreases to just 3%.

Looking ahead, residents should prepare for a chilly but clear evening. The drop in temperature and clearing skies could lead to frosty conditions overnight and into early tomorrow. Ensure protective measures for outdoor plants and sensitive infrastructure are in place to handle these colder temperatures.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
28°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
73% chance · 0.23 in
Now
44°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 47°F 28°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 31°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 49°F 26°F Rain: slight
Saturday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 22°F Overcast
Tuesday 32°F 15°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

