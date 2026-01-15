1/14/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Current Temp 31°F, Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under a clear sky, with a wind blowing at 11.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area witnessed a high temperature of 47.5°F and a low of 29.1°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.1 inches of dense drizzle materialized, and wind speeds reached up to 14.9 mph.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a continued clear sky with a low of 29.1°F. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 14.9 mph, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

Residents should experience stable and mostly dry conditions throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 29°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 73% chance · 0.1 in Now 31°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 33°F 24°F Overcast Friday 48°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 37°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 31°F 20°F Overcast Monday 35°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 36°F 17°F Partly cloudy

