1/14/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Current Temp 31°F, Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under a clear sky, with a wind blowing at 11.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area witnessed a high temperature of 47.5°F and a low of 29.1°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.1 inches of dense drizzle materialized, and wind speeds reached up to 14.9 mph.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a continued clear sky with a low of 29.1°F. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 14.9 mph, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

Residents should experience stable and mostly dry conditions throughout the night and into the early morning hours.

Today's Details

High
47°F
Low
29°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
73% chance · 0.1 in
Now
31°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 47°F 29°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 33°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 31°F 20°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 36°F 17°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

