1/14/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Current Temp 31°F, Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 31.3°F under a clear sky, with a wind blowing at 11.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area witnessed a high temperature of 47.5°F and a low of 29.1°F. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only 0.1 inches of dense drizzle materialized, and wind speeds reached up to 14.9 mph.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a continued clear sky with a low of 29.1°F. Wind conditions are expected to remain steady with speeds up to 14.9 mph, and there is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.
Residents should experience stable and mostly dry conditions throughout the night and into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|47°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|33°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|37°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|31°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|35°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|36°F
|17°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
