1/13/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chills at 28, High Expected 57

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 27.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 56.7°F with an overnight low dipping to 42.6°F. Although the sky will become overcast as the day progresses, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%. Winds could gust as high as 16.2 mph during the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear again with continued low wind speeds up to 7.9 mph. The temperature will remain more mild compared to the early morning, staying around 42.6°F.

Overall, expect a day of mild temperatures with increasing cloud cover, transitioning to clearer skies by nightfall. No weather alerts are currently in effect.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 27°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 57°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 33°F 23°F Overcast Friday 48°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast Sunday 30°F 20°F Mainly clear Monday 49°F 22°F Overcast

