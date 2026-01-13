1/13/26: Clear Morning in Rutherford County, Chills at 28, High Expected 57

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently clear with a temperature of 27.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7.7 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 56.7°F with an overnight low dipping to 42.6°F. Although the sky will become overcast as the day progresses, the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%. Winds could gust as high as 16.2 mph during the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear again with continued low wind speeds up to 7.9 mph. The temperature will remain more mild compared to the early morning, staying around 42.6°F.

Overall, expect a day of mild temperatures with increasing cloud cover, transitioning to clearer skies by nightfall. No weather alerts are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
27°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 57°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 33°F 23°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Sunday 30°F 20°F Mainly clear
Monday 49°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

