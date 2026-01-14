1/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Nears 48°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by clear skies with a current temperature of 47.7°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 7.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the county enjoyed sunny weather with temperatures peaking at 60.4°F. The minimum temperature dropped to a chilly 26.6°F. Winds throughout the day reached up to 13 mph, but like tonight, there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions.

Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear skies with the temperature slightly dropping to an expected low of 46.4°F. Winds will remain moderate at speeds reaching up to 11.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Residents can expect continued pleasant weather without any disruptions, as there are no weather advisories or warnings issued currently. Enjoy the clear and calm night ahead in Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 27°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 60°F 27°F Clear sky Wednesday 49°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate Thursday 32°F 25°F Overcast Friday 49°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 17°F Snow showers: slight Monday 44°F 17°F Mainly clear

