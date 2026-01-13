1/13/26: Clear Evening, Cooling Down to 44 After Daytime High of 60

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F after a low of 26.6°F in the morning. Winds peaked at around 13 mph, and despite the minimal 1% chance, no precipitation occurred under clear skies.

For tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 43.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear as we move into the evening and prepare for another chilly night with minimal wind disturbance.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 27°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 60°F 27°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 30°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 33°F 25°F Overcast Friday 49°F 25°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 17°F Snow showers: slight Monday 44°F 17°F Fog

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

