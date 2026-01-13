1/13/26: Clear Evening, Cooling Down to 44 After Daytime High of 60

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 51.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 60.4°F after a low of 26.6°F in the morning. Winds peaked at around 13 mph, and despite the minimal 1% chance, no precipitation occurred under clear skies.
For tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 43.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear as we move into the evening and prepare for another chilly night with minimal wind disturbance.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|60°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|33°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|26°F
|17°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Monday
|44°F
|17°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
