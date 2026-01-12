1/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 48°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48°F. Winds are mild at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 48.2°F, after a low of 21.4°F in the early hours. Winds today peaked at 6.9 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, contributing to the crisp temperatures. No precipitation was recorded, and the chance of any precipitation occurring remains at 0%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 32.7°F. The skies will stay clear, and the wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 5.2 mph. Just like during the day, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect another tranquil night, similar to the daytime conditions, with no weather disturbances forecasted.

Today's Details

High
48°F
Low
21°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 48°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 57°F 28°F Clear sky
Wednesday 47°F 25°F Rain: slight
Thursday 31°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Friday 43°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 14°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

