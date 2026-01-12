1/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 48°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 48°F. Winds are mild at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today’s conditions reached a high of 48.2°F, after a low of 21.4°F in the early hours. Winds today peaked at 6.9 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, contributing to the crisp temperatures. No precipitation was recorded, and the chance of any precipitation occurring remains at 0%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 32.7°F. The skies will stay clear, and the wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 5.2 mph. Just like during the day, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect another tranquil night, similar to the daytime conditions, with no weather disturbances forecasted.

Today's Details High 48°F Low 21°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 48°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 48°F 21°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 57°F 28°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 25°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 21°F Partly cloudy Friday 43°F 22°F Drizzle: light Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 14°F Snow fall: slight

