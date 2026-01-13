1/12/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 32.7°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.2°F and a light breeze at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 48.9°F and a low of 21.4°F. Winds were gentle, peaking at 5.6 mph, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of approximately 32.7°F. Winds will remain light, staying around the 5.6 mph mark.

There are no weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a calm night ahead with no precipitation expected.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
21°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 49°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 58°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 26°F Rain: slight
Thursday 32°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 47°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 26°F 18°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

