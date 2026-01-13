1/12/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 32.7°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.2°F and a light breeze at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 48.9°F and a low of 21.4°F. Winds were gentle, peaking at 5.6 mph, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of approximately 32.7°F. Winds will remain light, staying around the 5.6 mph mark.
There are no weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a calm night ahead with no precipitation expected.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|49°F
|21°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|58°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|32°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|47°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|44°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|26°F
|18°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
