1/12/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Cooling to 32.7°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 34.2°F and a light breeze at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, Rutherford County experienced partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 48.9°F and a low of 21.4°F. Winds were gentle, peaking at 5.6 mph, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of approximately 32.7°F. Winds will remain light, staying around the 5.6 mph mark.

There are no weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Residents can look forward to a calm night ahead with no precipitation expected.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 21°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 49°F 21°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 58°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 26°F Rain: slight Thursday 32°F 22°F Overcast Friday 47°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 18°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

