1/12/26: Clear Morning at 21°F, High Later of 46°F, Partly Cloudy

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with temperatures at 21.4°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.7 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s forecast anticipates a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to a high near 46.2°F and dropping to a low of around 21.2°F this morning. Winds throughout the day will remain quite calm, not exceeding 6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to reach a low of 31.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 5.2 mph.

These conditions suggest a calm weather day ahead for Rutherford County, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. Residents and visitors can expect a typical cold but clear winter day concluding with a serene evening.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 21°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 21°F · feels 15°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 46°F 21°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 58°F 28°F Clear sky Wednesday 44°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 30°F 21°F Overcast Friday 44°F 21°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 13°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email