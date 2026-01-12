1/12/26: Clear Morning at 21°F, High Later of 46°F, Partly Cloudy

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with temperatures at 21.4°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.7 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Today’s forecast anticipates a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to a high near 46.2°F and dropping to a low of around 21.2°F this morning. Winds throughout the day will remain quite calm, not exceeding 6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to reach a low of 31.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 5.2 mph.

These conditions suggest a calm weather day ahead for Rutherford County, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. Residents and visitors can expect a typical cold but clear winter day concluding with a serene evening.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
21°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 15°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 46°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 58°F 28°F Clear sky
Wednesday 44°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 30°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 21°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 13°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

