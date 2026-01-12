1/12/26: Clear Morning at 21°F, High Later of 46°F, Partly Cloudy

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with temperatures at 21.4°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.7 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.
Today’s forecast anticipates a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing to a high near 46.2°F and dropping to a low of around 21.2°F this morning. Winds throughout the day will remain quite calm, not exceeding 6 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to reach a low of 31.8°F. The wind will slightly decrease to speeds up to 5.2 mph.
These conditions suggest a calm weather day ahead for Rutherford County, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. Residents and visitors can expect a typical cold but clear winter day concluding with a serene evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|46°F
|21°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|58°F
|28°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|44°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|30°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|41°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|13°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
