1/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Chilly at 42°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.7°F and a light breeze of 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, highs reached up to 48.9°F under partly cloudy skies, while the temperature dipped to a low of 21.4°F. Winds throughout the day maintained a gentle pace, not exceeding 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies with overnight lows forecasted to be around 33.3°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of today, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.

The stable and dry conditions look set to persist into the early hours, making for uneventful but pleasant typical winter weather in the region.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 21°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 49°F 21°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 57°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 32°F 22°F Overcast Friday 47°F 23°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 26°F Overcast Sunday 26°F 18°F Fog

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email