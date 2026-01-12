1/12/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Chilly at 42°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.7°F and a light breeze of 5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, highs reached up to 48.9°F under partly cloudy skies, while the temperature dipped to a low of 21.4°F. Winds throughout the day maintained a gentle pace, not exceeding 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, residents of Rutherford County can expect continued clear skies with overnight lows forecasted to be around 33.3°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of today, maintaining speeds up to 5.2 mph, and no precipitation is anticipated.

The stable and dry conditions look set to persist into the early hours, making for uneventful but pleasant typical winter weather in the region.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
21°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 49°F 21°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 32°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 47°F 23°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 26°F Overcast
Sunday 26°F 18°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

