1/11/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 35.6°F, Winds at 8 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature at 35.6°F, and winds blowing at 8 mph. There is no precipitation currently observed.

Today’s forecast anticipates a slight increase in temperature, reaching a high of 38.8°F with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 16 mph later in the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 31.1°F. Conditions will continue to be clear with lighter winds around 4.5 mph, ensuring a calm and chilly night.

Local residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the mainly clear skies and manageable conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 31°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 39°F 31°F Partly cloudy Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 44°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 29°F 22°F Drizzle: light Friday 39°F 20°F Overcast Saturday 34°F 30°F Snow fall: slight

