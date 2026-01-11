1/11/26: Mainly Clear Morning in Rutherford County, 35.6°F, Winds at 8 mph

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature at 35.6°F, and winds blowing at 8 mph. There is no precipitation currently observed.

Today’s forecast anticipates a slight increase in temperature, reaching a high of 38.8°F with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 16 mph later in the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, and there is no chance of precipitation expected.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 31.1°F. Conditions will continue to be clear with lighter winds around 4.5 mph, ensuring a calm and chilly night.

Local residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the mainly clear skies and manageable conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
31°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 39°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 44°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 29°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Friday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Saturday 34°F 30°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

