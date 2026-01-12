1/11/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.3°F. Winds are light, moving at 4.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Today saw a high of 39°F and an overcast sky, with the lowest temperature dropping to the current 29.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 14.4 mph, while the chance for precipitation remained at 0%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening in Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
29°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 29°F Clear sky
Tuesday 58°F 28°F Clear sky
Wednesday 46°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 39°F 18°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 36°F 20°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

