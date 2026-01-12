1/11/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.3°F. Winds are light, moving at 4.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.
Today saw a high of 39°F and an overcast sky, with the lowest temperature dropping to the current 29.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 14.4 mph, while the chance for precipitation remained at 0%, with no precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.
Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening in Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|39°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|29°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|58°F
|28°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|46°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Thursday
|27°F
|20°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Friday
|39°F
|18°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|36°F
|20°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
