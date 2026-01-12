1/11/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Rutherford County Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 29.3°F. Winds are light, moving at 4.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Today saw a high of 39°F and an overcast sky, with the lowest temperature dropping to the current 29.3°F. Wind speeds reached up to 14.4 mph, while the chance for precipitation remained at 0%, with no precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with the temperature holding steady at the current low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, peaking at around 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining a 0% chance throughout the night.

Residents can look forward to a calm and clear evening in Rutherford County.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 29°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast Monday 48°F 29°F Clear sky Tuesday 58°F 28°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight Friday 39°F 18°F Drizzle: light Saturday 36°F 20°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

