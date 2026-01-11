1/11/26: Clear Skies in Rutherford County, High 38.8, Wind 12.1 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s temperature peaked at 38.8°F and the low was recorded at 29.8°F. Winds reached up to 14.4 mph, under overcast conditions earlier, but the skies have since cleared. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of rain remains at 0%.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue in Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29.8°F with lighter winds blowing at up to 6.3 mph. This serene weather pattern is projected to persist with no chance of precipitation.
Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions without any weather-related interruptions, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|39°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|29°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|53°F
|31°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|44°F
|27°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|27°F
|16°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Friday
|37°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|41°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours
