1/11/26: Clear Skies in Rutherford County, High 38.8, Wind 12.1 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
39

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 38.8°F and the low was recorded at 29.8°F. Winds reached up to 14.4 mph, under overcast conditions earlier, but the skies have since cleared. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of rain remains at 0%.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue in Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29.8°F with lighter winds blowing at up to 6.3 mph. This serene weather pattern is projected to persist with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions without any weather-related interruptions, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
39°F
Low
30°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 39°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 29°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 53°F 31°F Clear sky
Wednesday 44°F 27°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 16°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 37°F 15°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR