1/11/26: Clear Skies in Rutherford County, High 38.8, Wind 12.1 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 38.8°F and the low was recorded at 29.8°F. Winds reached up to 14.4 mph, under overcast conditions earlier, but the skies have since cleared. No precipitation occurred, and the chance of rain remains at 0%.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue in Rutherford County. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 29.8°F with lighter winds blowing at up to 6.3 mph. This serene weather pattern is projected to persist with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions without any weather-related interruptions, as there are no weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 30°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 39°F 30°F Overcast Monday 46°F 29°F Mainly clear Tuesday 53°F 31°F Clear sky Wednesday 44°F 27°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 27°F 16°F Snow showers: slight Friday 37°F 15°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate

