1/11/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Dropping to 29.3

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 33.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at a mild 3.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 39°F while the low dipped to 29.3°F. Conditions were overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 14.4 mph. Despite the cloud cover, no precipitation occurred, and the chances for any rainfall remained at 0%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to hold at a low of 29.3°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 5.4 mph. With continued dry conditions, the precipitation chance remains nil.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm weather night ahead, ideal for any outdoor evening plans or activities. Stay tuned for any updates or changes in the forecast.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 29°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 39°F 29°F Overcast Monday 46°F 29°F Mainly clear Tuesday 53°F 31°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Thursday 27°F 20°F Snow showers: slight Friday 39°F 18°F Drizzle: light Saturday 36°F 20°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email