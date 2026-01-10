1/10/26: Overcast with Moderate Winds at 55°F and Possible Evening Clearing

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 55°F. Wind speeds are significant, recorded at 15.4 mph, with no precipitation occurring at this time.
Today’s weather saw temperatures reaching a high of 61.7°F, though the weather remained largely overcast with intermittent moderate rain leading to a total precipitation of 0.37 inches. Winds were slightly below current conditions, peaking at 14.2 mph. An 80% chance of precipitation largely materialized, contributing to the wet conditions throughout the day.
Looking into tonight’s forecast, conditions are expected to remain overcast with a considerable drop in temperature to a low of 39°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with gusts up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation dramatically drops to a mere 1%, indicating a drier evening ahead.
Residents of Rutherford County should plan for a chilly and possibly windy evening, although further rainfall is not anticipated based on the current forecast.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|62°F
|39°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|38°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|27°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|27°F
|21°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Friday
|37°F
|18°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
