1/10/26: Overcast with Moderate Winds at 55°F and Possible Evening Clearing

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 55°F. Wind speeds are significant, recorded at 15.4 mph, with no precipitation occurring at this time.

Today’s weather saw temperatures reaching a high of 61.7°F, though the weather remained largely overcast with intermittent moderate rain leading to a total precipitation of 0.37 inches. Winds were slightly below current conditions, peaking at 14.2 mph. An 80% chance of precipitation largely materialized, contributing to the wet conditions throughout the day.

Looking into tonight’s forecast, conditions are expected to remain overcast with a considerable drop in temperature to a low of 39°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, with gusts up to 12.7 mph. The chance of precipitation dramatically drops to a mere 1%, indicating a drier evening ahead.

Residents of Rutherford County should plan for a chilly and possibly windy evening, although further rainfall is not anticipated based on the current forecast.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
39°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
80% chance · 0.37 in
Now
55°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 38°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 30°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 27°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 21°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 37°F 18°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

