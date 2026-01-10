1/10/26: Overcast Evening with Temps Dropping to 39.7, Gentle Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 61.7°F, while the low was 39.7°F. Wind speeds reached up to 12.2 mph, and despite an 80% chance of precipitation, the total rainfall recorded was 0.45 inches, mainly consisting of moderate rain.

For tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures will drop to a low of 39.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The skies will remain overcast, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%.

Residents should anticipate a cool and mostly dry evening with persistent overcast conditions and a slight breeze.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 40°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 80% chance · 0.45 in Now 47°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 62°F 40°F Rain: moderate Sunday 38°F 31°F Overcast Monday 48°F 30°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 27°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 27°F 21°F Snow showers: slight Friday 37°F 18°F Overcast

