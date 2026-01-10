1/10/26: Overcast Evening with Temps Dropping to 39.7, Gentle Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 61.7°F, while the low was 39.7°F. Wind speeds reached up to 12.2 mph, and despite an 80% chance of precipitation, the total rainfall recorded was 0.45 inches, mainly consisting of moderate rain.
For tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures will drop to a low of 39.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The skies will remain overcast, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%.
Residents should anticipate a cool and mostly dry evening with persistent overcast conditions and a slight breeze.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|62°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|38°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|27°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Thursday
|27°F
|21°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Friday
|37°F
|18°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
