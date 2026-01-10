1/10/26: Overcast Evening with Temps Dropping to 39.7, Gentle Winds

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 47.5°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 61.7°F, while the low was 39.7°F. Wind speeds reached up to 12.2 mph, and despite an 80% chance of precipitation, the total rainfall recorded was 0.45 inches, mainly consisting of moderate rain.

For tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures will drop to a low of 39.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to slightly decrease, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The skies will remain overcast, but the chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%.

Residents should anticipate a cool and mostly dry evening with persistent overcast conditions and a slight breeze.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
40°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
80% chance · 0.45 in
Now
47°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 40°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 38°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 30°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 27°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 27°F 21°F Snow showers: slight
Friday 37°F 18°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

