1/10/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford, Light Drizzle, High 61.7

Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – 24-hour rainfall totals of 1-2 inches have occurred across the watch area which have led to saturated soils. Additional rainfall overnight, though not expected to be particularly heavy, could lead to isolated flooding. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-01-10T01:06:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-10T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 1:00 PM today due to potential excessive rainfall. Current conditions this morning at 6:50 AM show light drizzle with a temperature of 56.5°F and a slight wind at 2.9 mph. No measurable precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today, the area is expecting a high of 61.7°F with moderate rain developing as the day progresses, bringing a total of 0.42 inches of rainfall. The probability of precipitation is high at 72%. Winds could reach up to 13.9 mph. Residents should remain cautious as the combination of rain and existing conditions could lead to flooding, particularly near creeks and streams.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 39.2°F with overcast skies. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 13.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will substantially decrease to 2%.

Residents are advised to stay informed on the flood watch and prepare for possible impacts. Avoid driving through flooded roadways and monitor updates on this weather situation.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
39°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
72% chance · 0.42 in
Now
56°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 38°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 25°F Snow showers: slight
Thursday 33°F 22°F Partly cloudy
Friday 44°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

