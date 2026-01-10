1/10/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford, Light Drizzle, High 61.7

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – 24-hour rainfall totals of 1-2 inches have occurred across the watch area which have led to saturated soils. Additional rainfall overnight, though not expected to be particularly heavy, could lead to isolated flooding. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 1:00 PM today due to potential excessive rainfall. Current conditions this morning at 6:50 AM show light drizzle with a temperature of 56.5°F and a slight wind at 2.9 mph. No measurable precipitation has been recorded so far.

Today, the area is expecting a high of 61.7°F with moderate rain developing as the day progresses, bringing a total of 0.42 inches of rainfall. The probability of precipitation is high at 72%. Winds could reach up to 13.9 mph. Residents should remain cautious as the combination of rain and existing conditions could lead to flooding, particularly near creeks and streams.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 39.2°F with overcast skies. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 13.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will substantially decrease to 2%.

Residents are advised to stay informed on the flood watch and prepare for possible impacts. Avoid driving through flooded roadways and monitor updates on this weather situation.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 39°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 72% chance · 0.42 in Now 56°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 62°F 39°F Rain: moderate Sunday 38°F 30°F Overcast Monday 47°F 29°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 25°F Snow showers: slight Thursday 33°F 22°F Partly cloudy Friday 44°F 23°F Overcast

