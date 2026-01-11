1/10/26: Mainly Clear Evening at 43°F, Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
1

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 43.2°F and winds at 9.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently being reported.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.7°F and saw moderate rain, with the total precipitation amounting to 0.45 inches. However, tonight’s forecast is substantially calmer, featuring overcast skies with a low expected near 40.1°F. Winds will remain gentle up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to just 2%.

Looking ahead, residents of Rutherford County can anticipate continued overcast conditions into early tomorrow, maintaining the trend of mild and dry weather for the start of the day. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect. Keep a light jacket handy to stay comfortable during the cooler evening hours.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
40°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
80% chance · 0.45 in
Now
43°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 62°F 40°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 39°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 46°F 28°F Rain: slight
Thursday 31°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Friday 40°F 20°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR