1/10/26: Mainly Clear Evening at 43°F, Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 43.2°F and winds at 9.7 mph. There is no precipitation currently being reported.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 61.7°F and saw moderate rain, with the total precipitation amounting to 0.45 inches. However, tonight’s forecast is substantially calmer, featuring overcast skies with a low expected near 40.1°F. Winds will remain gentle up to 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops significantly to just 2%.

Looking ahead, residents of Rutherford County can anticipate continued overcast conditions into early tomorrow, maintaining the trend of mild and dry weather for the start of the day. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect. Keep a light jacket handy to stay comfortable during the cooler evening hours.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 40°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 1.5 (Low) Precip 80% chance · 0.45 in Now 43°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 62°F 40°F Rain: moderate Sunday 39°F 31°F Partly cloudy Monday 45°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 28°F Rain: slight Thursday 31°F 22°F Drizzle: light Friday 40°F 20°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email