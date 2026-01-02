1/1/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp 41.2

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 41.2°F. Winds are light at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 59.5°F after starting from a low of 25.7°F. The sky was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 7.8 mph. There was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a continuation of the clear skies with temperatures expected to hover around the low of 41°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to remain mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the early hours, maintaining the trend of a serene and dry evening.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 26°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 60°F 26°F Overcast Friday 62°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 51°F 37°F Rain: moderate Sunday 46°F 29°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 55°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

