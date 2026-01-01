1/1/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52°F, New Year’s Day Celebrations Unaffected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52°F. Winds are mild at 4.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.5°F under overcast skies. The morning low started at a chilly 25.7°F, with wind speeds peaking at 7.8 mph. There has been no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining dry conditions for any New Year’s Day outdoor festivities.

Tonight, skies are expected to remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 42.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 5.6 mph. The clear skies and mild conditions should continue to provide favorable conditions for any ongoing evening celebrations or events welcoming the new year.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
26°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 60°F 26°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

