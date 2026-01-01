1/1/26: Clear Sky and 57.9°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 58.1°F, closely matching the current temperature, with a significant drop to a low of 25.7°F earlier. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 8.8 mph. The sky was mostly overcast, yet no precipitation occurred, and the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear in Rutherford County. The temperature is set to decrease slightly with a forecasted low of 40.5°F. Winds will ease, reaching speeds up to 5.3 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a 0% chance forecasted overnight.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening following a day with similar conditions. No weather advisories have been issued.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 26°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 58°F 26°F Overcast Friday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: light Saturday 52°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 54°F Overcast

