1/1/26: Clear Sky and 57.9°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s temperature peaked at 58.1°F, closely matching the current temperature, with a significant drop to a low of 25.7°F earlier. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 8.8 mph. The sky was mostly overcast, yet no precipitation occurred, and the chance remains at 0%.
Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear in Rutherford County. The temperature is set to decrease slightly with a forecasted low of 40.5°F. Winds will ease, reaching speeds up to 5.3 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a 0% chance forecasted overnight.
Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening following a day with similar conditions. No weather advisories have been issued.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|58°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|52°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|64°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!