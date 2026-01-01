1/1/26: Clear Sky and 57.9°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s temperature peaked at 58.1°F, closely matching the current temperature, with a significant drop to a low of 25.7°F earlier. Winds throughout the day have reached up to 8.8 mph. The sky was mostly overcast, yet no precipitation occurred, and the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, the skies are expected to remain clear in Rutherford County. The temperature is set to decrease slightly with a forecasted low of 40.5°F. Winds will ease, reaching speeds up to 5.3 mph. Precipitation remains unlikely with a 0% chance forecasted overnight.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a calm and clear evening following a day with similar conditions. No weather advisories have been issued.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
26°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 58°F 26°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

