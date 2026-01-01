1/1/26: Clear Sky and 25°F Early, Warming to 56°F Later in Rutherford County

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 25.3°F under clear skies, with a light breeze of 4.8 mph and no precipitation observed. The morning has kicked off cold and clear, setting a serene stage for New Year’s Day celebrations.

Today’s weather will warm up considerably, reaching a high of 56.5°F. Skies will gradually turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of rain remains negligible at just 1%. Winds will pick up slightly, gusting up to 9 mph. These conditions are favorable for those attending outdoor events and gatherings to ring in the new year.

Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 41.2°F. The skies will be partly cloudy, and the wind will decrease to a gentle 6.5 mph. Outdoor evening celebrations will continue to benefit from the dry and moderately mild weather, ensuring a comfortable setting for any New Year’s Eve festivities continuing into the night.

Residents and visitors should take advantage of today’s generally pleasant conditions for any outdoor New Year activities, mindfulness of the cooler morning temperatures. Enjoy the first day of the year with minimal weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 25°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 25°F · feels 18°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 56°F 25°F Overcast Friday 55°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 34°F Rain: moderate Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 54°F Overcast

